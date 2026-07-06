Intelligent vehicle spotted on Dubai’s streets – whose secret intelligent parking technology is this?

As temperatures in Dubai climb towards 50°C this summer, a mysterious intelligent vehicle performing advanced intelligent parking manoeuvres has become one of the most talked-about automotive videos on social media.

The footage, filmed in an outdoor parking area under extreme heat, shows a test vehicle navigating a parking lot, identifying an available space, avoiding surrounding obstacles, and completing the whole parking process with the driver staying outside the vehicle.

The unusual demonstration has generated widespread discussion among automotive enthusiasts, technology observers, and industry experts, with many questioning whether the Middle East could soon witness the arrival of next-generation intelligent valet parking technology.

Intelligent parking in extreme heat

According to the viral footage shared online, the vehicle moved cautiously yet confidently through the parking area despite the challenging outdoor conditions. Without any driver visible inside, the vehicle steered itself through narrow parking lanes, adjusted its position with precision, and smoothly reversed into an empty parking space before completing the manoeuvre perfectly within the lines.

The video’s creator described the experience as “watching an invisible experienced driver take complete control,” while thousands of online users praised the vehicle’s remarkably smooth and accurate parking performance.

Industry speculation points towards OMODA & JAECOO

Although the vehicle remains heavily disguised, automotive enthusiasts have analysed its proportions, lighting signatures, and overall body shape, leading many to speculate that it could belong to the OMODA & JAECOO family.

The speculation gained further momentum as industry observers recalled OMODA & JAECOO’s global unveiling of its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology earlier this year.

The system demonstrated capabilities including autonomous parking space detection, obstacle avoidance, intelligent parking, and remote vehicle operation.

While the company has not confirmed whether the Dubai test vehicle is equipped with SIVP technology, many observers believe the behaviour captured in the video closely resembles the intelligent parking functions previously demonstrated during the brand's global technology showcase.