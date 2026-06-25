Key congestion reported on E11, Al Ittihad Road and Al Nahda corridor during morning rush
Dubai: Morning traffic across the Sharjah–Dubai corridor is showing a mixed flow, with several key highways moving steadily while a few busy stretches are slowing down during peak hours, according to the live Google map.
The E11 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road stretch between Sharjah and Dubai shows the heaviest pressure, with slow-moving traffic building up near Al Nahda, Al Taawun and extending towards Al Qusais and Al Rashidiya. The inbound route towards Dubai is particularly congested during peak office hours, reflecting the usual commuter rush.
On the E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, traffic is mostly smooth in Sharjah’s northern stretches, but delays are visible as vehicles approach Mirdif, Al Warqa and Ras Al Khor corridors. The slowdown continues towards key Dubai interchanges connecting to Airport Road and Emirates Road.
Emirates Road (E611) is largely free-flowing in both directions, offering a smoother alternative for motorists travelling between Sharjah, Al Khawaneej, Al Aweer and deeper into Dubai’s outskirts. However, light congestion pockets appear near industrial and residential zones during peak movement.
Within Dubai, Al Khail Road (E44) shows moderate traffic build-up near Nad Al Sheba and Al Barsha, while sections closer to Business Bay and Dubai Marina remain relatively clear. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) continues to show steady movement along most stretches, with no major disruptions reported.
Sharjah city roads, including Industrial Area routes and Al Wahda Street, are moving at a slower but stable pace as commuters feed into main highways.
Traffic conditions are expected to ease gradually outside rush hours.