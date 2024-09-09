Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a Dh800 million development plan to construct 60 mosques and renovate 40 others across the emirate.

Additionally, Sheikh Sultan instructed competent authorities to maintain and enhance cemeteries in the city of Kalba, in addition to improving the general appearance of these sites, asphalting access roads, developing parking facilities, and clearing the areas of random plants and trees.

This was announced by Abdullah Khalifa Bin Yarouf Al Sabousi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, while talking to Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, on the Direct Line programme that airs on TV and radio.