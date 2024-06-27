Abu Dhabi: Starting Friday (June 28), all mosques in the UAE will reduce the duration of Friday sermons and prayers to a maximum of 10 minutes, to ensure the safety of worshippers and alleviate the discomfort of being out when the temperatures are high.
The move, directed by the General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, will be in effect from June 28, until the beginning of October.
The authority stressed that facilitation and ease are core principles in Islam, which prioritise the protection of life and health, adding that the decision is in line with the UAE’s approach and its wise leadership, which enacts legislation and policies to ensure the well-being of its citizens.
The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to creating a comfortable environment for worshippers to help them perform their prayers with spirituality and tranquility.
It expressed its gratitude for the support from President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.