UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

During the meeting, the President reviewed the team’s achievements during the 2025-2026 season. Accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, the team highlighted its successes at major camel racing festivals and competitions across the UAE and GCC countries, including victories in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, Oman’s Al Etihad Festival and Al Bashayer Festival, the Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship, and the season-closing festivals in Al Marmoom and Al Shahaniya.