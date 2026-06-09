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UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

Camel racing squad honoured for regional festival victories across GCC

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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscores cultural value of heritage sports for future generations
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscores cultural value of heritage sports for future generations

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Presidential Camel Racing Team in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

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During the meeting, the President reviewed the team’s achievements during the 2025-2026 season. Accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, the team highlighted its successes at major camel racing festivals and competitions across the UAE and GCC countries, including victories in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, Oman’s Al Etihad Festival and Al Bashayer Festival, the Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship, and the season-closing festivals in Al Marmoom and Al Shahaniya.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the team on its achievements and praised their efforts in enhancing the performance and competitiveness of the Presidential Camel Racing Team.

He noted that camel racing is an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage and reflects society's deep connection to its values and traditions. His Highness also underscored the importance of continuing to support and preserve this national heritage to ensure it is passed on to future generations.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of camel racing and heritage sports in the UAE, noting that this support has strengthened the team's ability to participate in competitions at home and abroad.

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