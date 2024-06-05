Abu Dhabi: The consolidated financial statements of the federal government for the year 2023 showed revenues worth Dh66.2 billion and actual expenditures worth Dh58.2 billion in all industries, while the total government assets reached Dh391.7 billion.

A statement presented by Muhammad Hadi Al-Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, before the Federal National Council session indicated Wednesday that actual spending on salaries and wages amounted to Dh22.9 billion, with the appointment of 2,248 new citizens, while the government spent approximately Dh3.3 billion to ensure a better quality of life for all segments of society.

These numbers and statistics were announced during the 12th session of the Federal National Council, which was held Wednesday, chaired by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. During the session, the Council presented a draft federal law approving the consolidated annual report (consolidated financial statement) for the fiscal year ending 2023.

During the session, the UAE Ministry of Finance presented its mission to direct the financial resources of the nation to achieve developmental goals, ensure the happiness of its people, and contribute to providing a secure and decent living, and quality of life for its citizens. It was noted that the past year witnessed many government projects and investments across key sectors of the national economy. The consolidated financial statement for the federal government in 2023 showed revenues of Dh66.2 billion and actual expenditures of Dh58.2 billion across all industries, with total government assets reaching Dh391.7 billion.

Al Hussaini indicated during the session that actual expenditures on salaries and wages reached Dh22.9 billion, with 2,248 new appointments of Emiratis. Regarding community development and social affairs, the government spent approximately Dh3.3 billion to ensure a better quality of life for all segments of society. For infrastructure and federal roads, the government spent more than Dh2.1 billion on the construction, development, maintenance, and lighting of streets, government buildings, centres, schools, and hospitals, among others.

His Excellency confirmed that over Dh5.3 billion was spent on updating medical products, devices, and equipment and developing government hospitals in line with the highest international standards. This aligns with the nation’s vision to position the UAE among the best countries in healthcare and one of the top medical destinations in the region.

His Excellency Al Hussaini also noted that the government spent Dh10.6 billion to support early, primary, secondary, and higher education and develop curricula and schools that are models of the best educational facilities in the region. The UAE prioritises education as the most important pillar of society and the foundation upon which future generations are built.