A significant decrease in temperatures is expected today.

Maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 28 degree Celsius over coastal and island regions. While the lowest temperature will be between 16 and 20 degree Celsius in the coastal and island regions.

For cooler weather, head to the mountainous areas, where temperature highs will be between 13 to 18 degree Celsius.

Strong winds may cause dust storms at times in some areas today.

The NCM issued a yellow alert for "rough to very rough" seas in the Arabian Gulf, causing strong winds at times over the sea.

Wind speed may reach 50km/hr in coastal regions resulting in dust and sand storms in some areas. This may cause a decrease in horizontal visibility.

Weekend weather

A further dip in temperatures is expected across the country this weekend.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the weekend. Low clouds will develop over some areas and may cause light rainfall over some internal and coastal areas, on December 2.