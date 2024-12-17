Villa Rotana Dubai and Jumeira Rotana Dubai, in collaboration with Babyshop UAE and the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, have each hosted remarkable events this holiday season, showcasing their unwavering commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and community spirit.
Villa Rotana Dubai hosted a creative event for individuals from the Rashid Centre, featuring a painting session and a delightful lunch. The team ensured a warm and supportive atmosphere, creating a meaningful experience for all participants.
Jumeira Rotana Dubai celebrated the festive season with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, bringing the community together for a joyful evening filled with performances and special appearances from Rashid Centre participants.
These initiatives underscore both Villa Rotana’s and Jumeira Rotana’s commitment to social responsibility, reinforcing their dedication to fostering inclusion and making a positive impact on the community. Through these events, both hotels reaffirm their core values of compassion, support, and the power of resilience and creativity. Cluster General Manager Ulrich Hoffmeister shares, “We are proud to collaborate with Babyshop UAE and the Rashid Centre to celebrate the true spirit of the season and support initiatives that unite and inspire.”