Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Syrian Oussama Khatib, Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Robotics Laboratory at Stanford University, on winning the ‘Arab Great Minds’ Award in engineering and technology.

In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brothers and sisters, every year, we honour scientists, thinkers and innovators through the ‘Arab Great Minds’ Award. After receiving thousands of nominations, we are proud to announce this year’s winner in the Engineering and Technology category. From Syria, the land of civilisations, and from Aleppo, the city of history and science, we celebrate the brilliance of one of its sons today. Professor Oussama Khatib, Director of the Robotics Laboratory at Stanford University, has made exceptional contributions to the field of robotics engineering and science. He has published over 327 scientific papers and developed advanced robots capable of exploring the ocean depths, offering innovative solutions that serve humanity.”