With cooler weather comes the opportunity to get active and enjoy some fresh air. But are your little ones reluctant to leave behind their tablets or video games? If so, they may need a little motivation.

Enter trampolines. With proper supervision, these backyard additions make for a fun and exhilarating way to exercise within the boundaries of your home. Adults, too, can benefit from jumping on a trampoline – it’s known to improve heart health, develop balance and coordination, and relieve stress.

But to decide which one is best for your family, it’s important to know how much outdoor space you have, for installation. Trampolines are best placed in an open and safe area, ideally on soft grass. Most trampolines come in either round or rectangular configurations. While athletes prefer rectangular ones since they offer an even bounce and more rebound control, you’d be better off going for a round one for children. This is because the perimeter springs in such trampolines pull jumpers towards the centre with each bounce, making them the safest choice.

Also, consider the size and weight capacity of the trampoline. If you’re looking for one for adults, opt for larger trampolines, which tend to have greater weight capacity. If multiple children will be using the trampoline, they would also require larger versions, from 14 to 16 feet. For solo jumpers and younger kids, a trampoline between 8 to 10 feet should be sufficient.

We’ve scoured user reviews and top ratings on Amazon to curate a list of the safest trampolines, in a range of sizes and budgets. Shop below, with Prime membership, and get ready to spend memorable moments with your family outdoors this winter.

1. Best Overall: Jumpzylla Recreational Trampoline

Pros

Rust-resistant frames

Curved poles

Several safety mechanisms

Cons

Mat doesn’t remain affixed over springs

A safe trampoline that won’t be an eyesore in your backyard, Jumpzylla’s Recreational Trampoline comes in six sizes, but we selected the 12-feet iteration for families with two or more children. Its powder-coated steel frame is sturdy and durable, and doesn’t rust over time, even with months of use. The trampoline complies with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for safety, so there are many safety considerations here that you’ll appreciate – from curved poles and a durable ladder to thick, padded covering over the springs, and a ring around the top that keeps everything in its proper place. The net used here, is made from high-density material, and offers some resistance, so you don’t have to worry about your children crashing into the curved bars. The entryway also has a double zipper buckle lock to keep kids safe within. Overall, it checks all the boxes for a safe, high-quality trampoline for young families. Reviewers say the only downside is that the mat doesn’t stay put over the spring coils, and requires frequent readjustment. But that’s a small price to pay for this sturdy, stylish trampoline.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh419.16 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh312, and two-year extended warranty for Dh444.

2. Best for Toddlers: Little Tikes 7 First Trampoline

Pros

Sturdy and colourful

Easy assembly

Includes shoe compartments

Cons

Net may tear over time

Ideal for beginners, this Little Tikes product is a seven-foot trampoline that can handle a maximum weight of 45kg. Best for children between 36 months and 10 years, it’s a durable, padded trampoline with a safety enclosure net that keeps little ones safe. The frame is made from durable blow-moulded plastic and high-quality steel, and its springs are covered with a pad protector to prevent injuries. Reviewers with toddlers say it’s perfect as a first trampoline, and they especially love the shoe compartments at the entry way, which allow little ones to keep their belongings organised. Assembly is easy, and the red and blues of this trampoline add to its fun aesthetic. Do note that the manufacturer recommends only one child bounce on this trampoline at any given time. Reviewers also caution that the net tends to tear with too much rough handling.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh100.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

3. Best Value: Megastar Trampoline

Pros

Rust-resistant steel frame

Covered spring coils

Suitable for adults and children

Cons

Poles are not padded enough, say reviewers

Another great 12-foot option, Megastar’s trampoline is suitable for both children and adults, thanks to its maximum weight recommendation of 150kg. Its steel frame has a galvanised coating, so it’s rust-resistant and will last for a long time. The frame pad is waterproof, UV-resistant and fade-resistant. The spring coils are completely covered here, thanks to EPE foam padding and a UV-resistant cloth that hides them entirely. Reviewers say it’s a no-frills trampoline that’s sturdy enough for active users, but wish the poles had some sort of padding to prevent injuries.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh72.98 for 12 months with select banks. Add an assembly service by a professional for Dh165.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

4. Best for Fitness: SereneLife Portable Trampoline

Pros

Foldable, portable form factor

Large weight capacity

Weatherproof materials

Kitbag included

Cons

Noisy springs

Great for home gyms or outdoor training sessions, SereneLife’s trampoline features a 40-inch frame with a padded handlebar that’s height-adjustable and easy to grip. Both portable and foldable, its convenient size lets you carry it from one spot to another in its included kitbag. The trampoline is also made from waterproof and weather-resistant materials, so it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Reviewers say it’s easy to set up and the handlebar is great for balance. With a weight capacity of 100kg, it can handle rebound routines without any issues. The only downside is that the springs tend to start squeaking with use, and may need to be oiled for quieter exercise sessions.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh49.78 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

5. Best Large Capacity: Upper Bounce Large Rectangle Trampoline

Pros

Generous weight capacity

Large bounce area

Sturdy, durable materials

Several safety features

Cons

Installation is tricky

Requires plenty of space for set-up

Upper Bounce’s large trampolines offer hours of fun for entire families. This 14-foot rectangular trampoline offers fantastic bounce area across its large surface; it allows jumpers to have better control over their height and landing, thanks to independently working spring coils. The trampoline also ensures plenty of space for bouncing, tumbling, gymnastics and more, thanks to its 168-inch-long mat. A large, 227kg weight capacity allows siblings to join in the fun or both adults and kids to practice advanced manoeuvres. With a heavy-duty coated steel frame, eight curved poles and four sturdy, W-shaped legs, it’s sturdy and durable, backed by ASTM certification for safety. The only issue is, you’ll have to ensure you have a large dedicated area for set-up. Installation may also be tricky, if you’re attempting to do it by yourself.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh356.86 for 12 months with select banks. Add an assembly service by a professional for Dh165.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh256, and two-year extended warranty for Dh363.