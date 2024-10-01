Whether you’re commuting, travelling, or camping, it’s possible to have coffee – made just as you like it – close at hand.

Thanks to portable coffee makers, which are usually compact, lightweight, and easy to clean, you can take your favourite cuppa joe practically anywhere – even in the wilds of Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah or the wadis of Oman. Most of these practical coffee makers don’t even need batteries or an outlet to operate – you just have to pump to make it work.

Today’s portable coffee makers often double as travel mugs. Some are handheld espresso makers that give you the same kind of coffee you’d have in the comfort of your home. Others are all-in-one options that can grind coffee beans, brew them and let you sip from the same tumbler.

We scoured Amazon for the best of these ingenious appliances, and based our curated list on top ratings, and user reviews.

1. Best Overall: AeroPress Go

Pros

Compact, portable

Fast brewing

Makes one to three cups

Comes with its own travel mug and lid

Cons

Filter holder is poorly designed, reviewers say

It may be virtually impossible to make a bad cup of coffee with the AeroPress Go. One of the most popular coffee brewers on the market, with close to 10,000 five-star reviews, the AeroPress Go is small enough to fit into a backpack, incredibly lightweight and perfect for camping trips or one-the-go brewing. The coffee maker produces one to three cups of smooth American coffee, and can also brew espressos that you can use to make your own lattes, cappuccinos and other drinks. Want a cold brew? Just add ice and milk. You can brew it in a way similar to a French press – pour the water, stir coffee grounds and press. Or, flip it upside down to try the inverted method. Reviewers say the 444ml travel mug (with lid) included with the AeroPress is convenient and perfect to take along with them. Some, however, found the filter paper holder to be irrelevant, since it can only store a few filters at a time. A better option would be the brand’s reusable metal filter.

2. Best Manual: Staresso Classic

Pros

Produces quality coffee

Lightweight, portable

Compatible with Nespresso pods

Dishwasher-safe body

Cons

Pump is slightly delicate

An espresso maker with a simple but effective set-up, Staresso Classic requires you to manually pump to get the brew going. Just add ground coffee or a capsule, pour boiling water, unlock and pump for perfect espresso with rich crema. Its 80ml water tank can brew 30 to 50ml of espresso – that’s enough for a single user. Adjustable pressure of 15 to 18 bars gets you high-quality espresso, with rich extraction that’s surprising for such a compact appliance. Reviewers like that the espresso maker is compatible with easily available Nespresso pods. Some also comment that it’s extremely easy to clean, since there are no batteries involved – the entire body can be popped into the dishwasher. However, they caution that it’s best to be careful with the pump – too much pressure or manhandling can cause it to break.

3. Best Portability: Wacaco Nanopresso

Pros

Compact, portable form

Easy to use and clean

No batteries or cords involved

Produces barista-style coffee

Cons

Pod adapter is a separate purchase

On the heavier side

One of the best manual espresso machines, Wacaco Nanopresso can reach a maximum of 18 bars of pressure, with the help of your hands and a little dedicated pumping action. The result is flavourful espresso, with smooth crema on top. This compact appliance fits in one hand, but is slightly heavy, at 336g. However, it has a simple operation and is easy to clean – just a quick rinse will suffice. The Nanopresso uses coffee grounds, and the brand recommends tamping them down hard, otherwise it can be a messy affair. If you’d like to use mess-free Nespresso pods instead, you’ll have to buy an adapter separately. Over 2,800 reviewers give it 4.4 stars for the outstanding coffee it produces, its compact form and ease of use.

4. Best with Grinder: Cafflano Klassic

Pros

Convenient all-in-one design

Adjustable grinder

Reusable steel microfilter

Double walled insulated tumbler

Cons

No sipping lid

If you’re a coffee aficionado, you won’t mind carrying around a coffee grinder to use with your portable coffee maker. But for most of us, this can be impractical – even though freshly ground coffee beans are essential for a great cup. It’s why Cafflano Klassic’s all-in-one design is worth considering. It comes with an integrated and adjustable grinder, featuring an ingenious foldaway handle. There are bean level markers for the range of 10 to 30 grams of coffee, so there’s no weighing scale needed. A pre-measured pouring kettle with a capacity of 270ml gives you precise control over the extraction of flavours, while an etched stainless-steel microfilter eliminates the need for filter paper. Finally, a double walled insulated tumbler with a maximum of 450ml capacity serves as storage space for coffee beans, or acts the cup you’ll use to sip your coffee. Pack it all back up into a sleek cylindrical container, and it’s a convenient, portable solution for your coffee needs. The only thing missing is a sipping lid, say reviewers.

5. Best French Press: Espro Ultralight Portable French Press

Pros

Makes smooth, clean coffee

Lightweight and portable

Dishwasher-safe components

Good insulation

Cons

Not easy to clean

Who says you can’t have an authentic French press coffee while camping at Al Qudra Lakes? Espro’s portable French press makes smooth coffee, thanks to its double mesh filter, which keeps coffee sludge out of your mug and prevents the brew from becoming too bitter. The coffee maker is light and portable, with a 473ml travel mug and an insulated, double walled stainless-steel container that keeps your brew hot for hours. The looped handle on the lid lets you carry it easily, or clip it to a backpack for added convenience. Espro’s double lipped silicone seal on its lid is also worth noting – it ensures there’s no spillage. All of its components are dishwasher-safe. Reviewers love the quality of coffee produced here, but some say the double filter can be hard to clean.

