Do you usually start your mornings with a cup of coffee? It’s likely the magic elixir boosts your energy and wakes up your brain. So, make it the best thing you’ll drink all day.

Swap instant coffee with a freshly ground brew, or take advantage of capsule coffee makers to enjoy your favourite café-style beverages. Brew the coffee right into a travel mug if you’re in a rush, or set up a full carafe so that the whole household can appreciate a hot cup.

Editor's tip Amazon's Appliance Carnival is back! Get up to 40 per cent off on small and big appliances, from toasters to refrigerators, by well-trusted manufacturers.

There are plenty of coffee maker options, and right now, many of the bestselling ones on Amazon are on sale, thanks to the Appliance Carnival. Here, we curated a list of the best cheap coffee machines to suit everyone’s tastes, and more importantly – budgets – so pick up your favourite and make your first sip a memorable one. Don’t forget to become an Amazon Prime member, for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Coffee Maker Deal for Beginners: DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine

Pros

Produces over 40 varieties of coffee

Easy to use

Hot and cold drink capability

Adjustable drip tray for most cup sizes

Cons

Doesn’t offer more advanced features

With its compact design and decent 15-bar pump pressure, DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS is a great little coffee maker that pleases most tastes. Its capsule system gives you endless options – you just have to pick the coffee flavour or blend you like best, and pop the pod into the machine, and it will do the rest. Make both hot and cold drinks with the switch of a lever. It’s easy to use and clean, which is ideal for beginners. However, reviewers say you have to manually control the quantity of coffee it produces – it doesn’t have an automatic stop feature – which could be useful if you use irregular sized cups or mugs. At nearly 40 per cent off its original price, it’s a steal!

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Capsule Coffee Maker Deal: Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Infinissima Capsule Coffee Machine

Pros

Striking design

Simple to use

Accommodates large cups

Cons

Touch panel is very sensitive, reviewers say

With a futuristic design that’s sure to impress on your countertop, Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima extracts the best flavour out of coffee pods, similar to our pick for beginners, but also includes several advanced features. It may have a compact build, but the Infinissima’s large, 1.2-litre water tank capacity allows you to brew XL cups of coffee – perfect for travel mugs or iced beverages. You can make espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolates and lots more varieities with this coffee maker – it’ll brew your favourite drink in under a minute. Reviewers caution that the touch panel is very sensitive, and it’s best to keep your hands out of the way once you’ve made your selection, to avoid errors.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Drip Coffee Maker Deal: Hamilton Beach FrontFill Programmable Coffee Maker

Pros

Produces 12 cups of coffee in one go

Self-clean function

Scheduling function

Auto shut-off feature

Cons

Can be slow, reviewers say

The Hamilton Beach FrontFill is perfect for large households, offices, or if you need a constant supply of fresh coffee. This programmable drip coffee maker is compact and intuitive to use, thanks to its Easy-Touch options. It allows you to set up a schedule the night before, so that you can wake up to the smell of fresh coffee the next day. The large, 1.7-litre glass carafe accommodates up to 12 cups of coffee at a time, although you can adjust the settings if you don’t require such a large volume. The carafe is dishwasher-safe, and when the coffee maker gives you a cleaning reminder, you can just switch on its self-clean function. Reviewers like its new design, which gives you plenty of space to pour water into the reservoir even if the coffee machine is tucked under a cabinet. But they caution that brewing 12 cups can take upwards of 15 minutes, so it’s best to set a schedule for the coffee maker if you know when you’d like your coffee to be ready.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best Espresso Machine Deal: Ariete Moderna Espresso Machine

Pros

Vintage design

Integrated milk frother

Can produce two cups at a time

Cons

Noisy when grinding, say reviewers

Well-performing espresso machines can cost over Dh1,500, so when Ariete’s Moderna is 35 per cent off, it’s worth clicking ‘Add to cart’ immediately. From beans to cup, this versatile and sleek device manages the whole process. Add your favourite coffee bean blend into the grinder and select the cup size – it can produce one or two cups of coffee at a time. An integrated milk frother creates silky micro-foam, expanding your coffee options to barista-style cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more. Reviewers love its vintage design but some note that it can be noisy when grinding coffee.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh54.89 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

5. Best Specialty Coffee Maker Deal: Arzum Okka Minio Automatic Turkish Coffee Machine

Pros

Sleek design

Fast brewing capability

Makes up to four cups at a time

LED and audio alerts

Cons

Coffee doesn’t boil for long enough, some reviewers say

More aromatic and thicker than other coffees, Turkish coffee dates back to the Ottoman empire in the 16th century. Today, you don’t have to boil the water in a cezve (traditional copper pot) – let Arzum Okka Jet manage the process for you. This sleek coffee maker brews up to four cups of Turkish or Greek coffee at a time, in a duration of 80 seconds. The coffee pot is double-sided, and suitable for both left- and right-handed use. An LED light and a buzzing sound alert you when the coffee is ready. Reviewers attest to the coffee machine producing the authentic taste of Turkish coffee, complete with a generous foam. Some, however, wish it had a manual function, since they feel the coffee should boil for a longer duration than the machine permits.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.