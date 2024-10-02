Now that the weather is improving and you’re planning more and more outdoor activities for your little one, take stock of the diaper bag, which might include tried-and-true basics: a hat, sunglasses, water bottle and snacks. But what about sunscreen?

The American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) states that it’s safe for children to start wearing sunscreen from the age of six months. It’s an outdoor essential for little ones, especially since their delicate skin requires extra care to avoid burns. Apart from sun-blocking clothing and accessories, sunscreen is one of the most vital tools you can use to ensure they’re protected from harsh ultraviolet (UV) rays when they’re out and about.

But not just any sunscreen will do. Baby-safe sunscreens are the way to go – they are gentle on the skin, especially for little ones with sensitive skin or skin conditions, like eczema. A minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 is recommended by dermatologists, since it filters out 97 per cent of UVB rays. Moreover, mineral or physical sunscreens, rather than chemical ones, are generally considered to be best for babies’ skin.

We curated a list of the best baby sunscreens available right now, based on user reviews and top ratings. We also spoke with Dr Rita Saba (@dr_ritasaba on Instagram), specialist paediatrician at Helena Taylor Clinic in Dubai (@dr.helena_taylor_clinic on Instagram), who shared her thoughts, as well as sunscreen application tips. Scroll down to read her advice.

Editor's tip If you’re a Prime member, you can save 15 per cent on select items during Super Saver Week. Just use the coupon code ‘SAVE15’ to snag discounts on home essentials, baby diapers, personal care products, cleaning solutions and lots more.



Pick up a baby sunscreen on Amazon during Super Saver Week, with Prime membership, so that your little one is safe, protected, and ready for the great outdoors.

1. Best Overall: Thinkbaby SPF50+

A mineral sunscreen that uses zinc oxide as its active ingredient, Thinkbaby’s sunscreen goes on with a creamy, smooth application, and blocks 98 per cent of UVB rays, thanks to its high SPF50+ protection. Reviewers say it absorbs quickly, so your little one won’t have a white cast or sticky residue after you apply it. It’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes, which is great for the pool or if you’re heading to the beach. The formula is hypoallergenic, making it ideal for sensitive skin, and is also free of oxybenzone, parabens and phthalates. It’s reef-safe and made with vegan ingredients, but do note that it carries a light citrus scent.

2. Best for Eczema: Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sunscreen SPF50

A mild formula that goes beyond protecting the skin, Aveeno’s SPF50 sunscreen locks in moisture without stinging or irritation. It’s a mineral lotion that offers broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, and contains naturally sourced zinc oxide, along with eczema-soothing oat extract. Aveeno’s sunscreen features a Seal of Acceptance from the US-based National Eczema Association, as well, which means it’s been evaluated to be free from ingredients that could aggravate sensitive skin. Reviewers say it’s not as thick as most sunscreens, so it goes on easily and absorbs quickly, without the need for it to be rubbed in. The tear-free formula is non-greasy, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

3. Best Moisturising: Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF50

If you’re looking for a sunscreen that protects and moisturises your baby’s skin at the same time, a good one to consider is Pipette’s Mineral Sunscreen. This formula contains sugarcane-derived squalane that gives it a silky texture and helps the skin retain moisture. Plant extracts also boost moisturisation and calm the skin from the effect of infrared rays. Reviewers say the formula is practically weightless, and goes on smoothly, without leaving a white cast. It’s free of synthetic fragrances, and is both vegan and hypoallergenic. On the downside, this sunblock is not water-resistant, so it may not be best for pool or beach days.

4. Best Water-resistant: Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Mineral Sunscreen SPF50

Another effective baby sunscreen that’s been given the Seal of Acceptance by the National Eczema Association, Neutrogena’s SPF50 sunscreen is specially formulated for little ones. This mineral sunscreen uses zinc oxide in a tear-free formula that creates a light physical barrier on the skin, against UVA and UVB rays. Its patented Purescreen Technology helps absorb, reflect and scatter dangerous sunrays. It’s hypoallergenic, and free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, dyes and irritating chemicals. The formula is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so your baby can spend more time in or around the water, without the need for frequent reapplication.

5. Best Spray: Supergoop! Sunnyscreen Mineral Spray SPF50

Supergoop!’s Sunnyscreen is a non-nano mineral formula, which means it’s specifically designed not to penetrate the skin, rather to create a physical layer to block damaging sunrays. It comes in a convenient spray bottle that’s easy to apply and travel-friendly, too. The formula is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, and includes moisturising and nourishing ingredients, like shea butter and sunflower seed oil. It offers water resistance for up to 80 minutes, and can be applied to both the face and the body. For the face, remember to spray onto your hands and then apply to their facial skin.

6. Best Stick: Babyganics Sunscreen Stick SPF50

Babyganics’ tear-free, non-allergenic sunscreen stick comes with over 2,500 4.4-star ratings, for good reason. This all-mineral sunscreen is made with plant-derived, certified organic and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Its NeoNourish seed oil blend, for instance, is formulated with Babyganic’s own blend of tomato, sunflower, cranberry, black cumin and raspberry seed oils. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide complete the formula to provide effective broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. It’s also water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Reviewers say the stick goes on smoothly on the skin, making it easy to apply and reapply sunblock without getting their hands greasy.

7. Best for Sensitive Skin: Baby Bum Mineral Sunscreen SPF50

A hypoallergenic sunscreen that not only keeps your little one’s skin free from rashes, but also helps it stay moisturised, Baby Bum’s mineral sunscreen is a great option for babies with sensitive skin. The sunscreen is creamy but lightweight, with high SPF50 rating. Reviewers say it absorbs quickly into the skin, and there’s no white cast or greasy residue. It’s also water resistant for up to 80 minutes, which makes it ideal to take along to the beach. The formula uses vegan, gluten-free ingredients, such as cocoa butter, coconut oil and shea butter – all of which, leave behind a subtle, natural scent. Reviewers with babies who have food and environmental allergies, say Baby Bum’s sunscreen is effective and gentle on the skin.

Should babies use sunscreen?

Mineral sunscreens are the best choice for babies. Choose one that's hypoallergenic, with a minimum of SPF30. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The right age at which to start using sunscreen on infants is when they’re six months old.

Dr Saba advised not applying sunblock on babies younger than this age: “Their skin is sensitive, and sunscreen can cause more harm than good and might lead to rashes. Instead, keep your little ones in the shade or under a stroller canopy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and AAP recommend staying out of direct sunlight, especially from 10am to 2pm, when UV rays are at their strongest.”

She also strongly urged avoiding “trendy homemade sunscreen recipes you might find online”, since many of them don’t offer real UV protection, and others include allergenic ingredients. She said: “They may look fun on Pinterest, but studies show that 68 per cent of them don’t offer proper UV protection, and some even contain harmful ingredients like PABA (Para-aminobenzoic acid).”

Which kinds of sunscreens are best for babies?

Two main types of sunscreen filters exist: mineral or physical, and chemical. While mineral sunscreens form a physical barrier to reflect UVA and UVB rays, chemical sunscreens have a different approach. They absorb sunrays and convert them into non-damaging heat, through a chemical reaction.

Dr Saba said: “Once your baby hits six months, it’s time to go with mineral sunscreen. The key ingredients are zinc oxide or titanium dioxide; these sit on the skin and provide a safe, strong barrier against the sun’s rays. On the other hand, chemical sunscreens get absorbed into the skin, which can irritate sensitive baby skin.”

When looking for an appropriate sunscreen, Dr Saba advised buying one with broad-spectrum SPF30 or higher. She explained: “SPF30 blocks about 97 per cent of UVB rays, while SPF50 blocks around 98 per cent. There’s no need to go above SPF50, as it provides only marginally more protection, and higher SPFs can give a false sense of security.”

Another factor to consider is how gentle and safe the sunscreens are, for babies’ sensitive skin. Dr Saba said: “Avoid sunscreens with fragrances. These can irritate their skin even more. Go for a fragrance-free formula labeled hypoallergenic to avoid any potential rashes.”

Tips for application

Dr Saba shared some advice on how best to protect your baby from damaging sunrays:

Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before your baby goes outside, and make sure to reapply every two hours or after any water fun. Don’t forget: One ounce (29.5ml) is the right amount to cover your baby’s skin thoroughly.

If using spray sunscreen, give each area four sprays and rub it in for even coverage. And for the face, always spray onto your hands first, then apply.

If your baby is younger than six months, skip sunscreen altogether – stick to shade, lightweight clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. For extra hydration, offer breast milk or formula and pack a cooler to keep drinks cool during your sunny adventure.