Photography and filmmaking aren't just for adults and professionals. Handing your child a camera can provide them the chance to see the world through their unique lens and to manifest their imagination. However, with so many options, choosing the right camera can feel tricky. Do you spend a fortune on something fragile, or sacrifice features for something basic?

We've got you covered! From drop-proof cameras for small children to DIY projects and even classic analogue options, we've highlighted several fantastic choices to nurture your child's artistic journey. If your child is still between the ages of 10-12, a fun Fujifilm Instamax is a great option: They can easily print out photos and display them all over the house. However, for tweens and teens who want to learn more about photography, you can hand them the Panasonic LUMIX G7 or a Go Pro 8.

We sought advice from Chandan Roy, a Dubai-based gadget expert and seasoned photographer, who provided some expert tips and recommendations - scroll down below to read what he said. Pick up your child's camera with Prime membership to bring the device home as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Pros

Simple, compact and no fuss

Automatic flash control

Handy new twist lens

Instant camera

Cons

A little too much flash

A winner when it comes to children’s parties, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is a perfect children's gift, according to Roy: it's easy to handle, and they can play around with it for quite a while. Available in delightful colours that include pink, purple, green and blue, this handy device is compact and has a cute design. It’s relatively simple, as Amazon reviews would tell you. Roy explains: "You can easily twist the lens on and off. With the help of the new lens, you get into the close-up mode, and that’s how you turn the camera on." You also have a new automatic flash control that can detect brightness levels. The lens is still a two-element plastic lens (60-mm f/12 equivalent). But you don’t have to worry about focusing; everything is automated, even auto-exposure. There's also a mirror on the front for framing selfies. You can get print-outs of your photos within five seconds. The development time for the photograph is 90 seconds after the print-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

2. Best Premium: Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Instant Camera

Pros

Compact, easy to use

Has special effect filters

Legible user interface

Fast and responsive

Cons

On the pricey side

No in-camera editing

Roy gives this one a thumbs up, as well. If you want to furnish your child’s love for photography, then the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO would be another good choice, especially if they’re above the age of 12. The instant camera does “everything” as reviews would tell you. It’s got Bluetooth, built-in storage, a big LCD screen, and a selfie mirror, and you know how important the last one is. It has automatic focus from 3.9 inches to infinity and the exposure is automatic. It creates instant photos on Fuji Instax Mini film, and pairs with smartphones via Bluetooth and an app to allow you to select and print photos from your phone. It gives you exposure controls, white balance controls, lens filters, saturation adjustments and special effect filters. The photos look stunning and professional. You can print out the polaroids and pin them up in your house! The only trouble with the camera is that the iconic white border is about the size of a business card at 2.1 x 3.4 inches, and the actual image area is even smaller at 1.8 x 2.4 inches. So, it’s as mini as it sounds. Many reviewers are also disappointed that they cannot edit photos that have been shot in the Mini Evo before printing. It’s also rather expensive, so make sure you really want to invest in it.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh81.

3. Best For Videos: GoPro HERO8 Black

Pros

Impressive video stabilisation

Waterproof

Portable

Records sharp 4K, 5K videos

Cons

Poor video quality in low light

If your child is more interested in taking videos than general shots, then this one’s for them. Streamlined and smooth, this handy device is perfect if they want to take videos of their bike rides or any other adventures. It also features a front- facing display for selfies and vlogs, and can also record a 5K video. You can mount it to action camera mounts and objects like helmets or cars, and it's waterproof down to 33 feet. Moreover, it has impressive digital video stabilisation features than can smoothen out the camera shake, along with a horizon levelling feature. It connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. However, the video quality is poor in low light, according to some reviews, and you need a subscription service for repairs.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh73.

4. Best for Photography Students: Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Digital Camera

Pros

4K video capture

Easy controls

Fully articulated touchscreen

Cons

Bulky

For young photographers who can see themselves turning pro when they grow up, it's worth investing in the Panasonic LUMIX G7. "This is a good option for children above the age of 15, especially if they have a definite interest in photography. It looks like a miniature DSLR and has control points that you would require," explains Roy. It’s a mirrorless camera, and makes the best use of its fully articulated, touch-sensitive screen. It has a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, with 4K (UHD) video at up to 100Mbps, and you can use Wi-Fi for remote touching and image transfer. This camera also has several creative possibilities, including manual control, along with the addition of telephoto and other specialised lenses. The G7 can attempt to transform still pictures with its video capability, which is beneficial for people with no intention of shooting video. With its 4K Photo mode, there is the option to constantly record one-second chunks of video that are written to the memory card the moment you hit the shutter button. In simple words, you can still shoot the moment, but you're more likely to be successful.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh131 and two years for Dh178.

5. Best DIY Camera: Lomography Konstruktor Do-it-Yourself 35mm Film SLR Camera Kit

Pros

Inexpensive

Fun and interactive

Helps grow skills other than photography

Cons

Uneven film advance

Free-turning frame counter

Fixed 1/80-second shutter and f/10 aperture.

Be warned that this device might come unassembled, so be prepared to put it together like pieces of furniture. However, once you put it together, you get a fully functional device, even if it’s not the most refined one. The Konstruktor becomes a compact, lightweight 35mm SLR. It measures 2.6 by 4.8 by 1.3 inches and weighs just 190g. If you’re using it as DIY project for your child, it’s a winner. However, many reviews have noted that while it teaches kids how a camera works, it can be quite frustrating to use, as a camera. The viewfinder is considerably dim and has uneven film advance and the frame counter turns too freely.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

What should I look for when buying a camera for kids?

A lot of purchasing factors depend on your child's temperament and age, explains Roy. While a feature-heavy camera might seem enticing, ensure that your child is ready to handle something that is so expensive.

"A lot of the photography equipment that's for adults, is quite vulnerable. So as far as younger children, are concerned, a camera that's durable and shockproof is crucial," Roy says. Moreover, you need to ensure that the camera is safe too, and there are no small parts that can be a choking hazard for younger children.

Our expert also advises us to look for something that has straightforward, intuitive controls. When it comes to younger children, they could fare better with a device that has fewer buttons. Similarly, older children might get overwhelmed if it's entirely too complex, and might not want to explore photography further.

Keep size in mind too: The camera should be easily manoeuvred by the child, so try to steer clear of bulky ones. When it comes to screen quality, as well, you don't necessarily need fantastic quality, Roy says. Look for options that have decent imagery, but also keep children's interest alive, without overcomplicating things.

Finally, another aspect to consider is how quickly children will be able to acquire their photos from the camera. Many of them would want instant results. However, carefully invest in these kinds of devices, as they can be on the bulkier side.