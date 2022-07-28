Sharjah: Khor Fakkan’s Al Suhub Rest Area, known as Cloud Lounge, has been closed temporarily due to unstable weather conditions.
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority took to social media to announce the closure “until further notice”.
Authorities issue weather alert on social media
