Al Suhub Rest area in Khorfakkan
Al Suhub Rest area in Khorfakkan Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: Khor Fakkan’s Al Suhub Rest Area, known as Cloud Lounge, has been closed temporarily due to unstable weather conditions.

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority took to social media to announce the closure “until further notice”.

In a separate tweet, the Ministry of Interior also put up a video on Twitter which showed Civil Defence teams rescuing a family that was stuck in the Shees Area of Khor Fakkan in th Eastern Province.