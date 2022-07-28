FUJAIRAH: Floods following heavy rains continued to cause disruptions in pockets of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah today, even as the authorities have urged the public to exercise utmost caution.
Fujairah police announced on Thursday the closure, until further notice, of Fujairah Road toward Khor Fakkan due to the flooded valley and water accumulation.
Police sent an SMS to all residents as well as communicated the message on social media.
Sharjah Police also announced the closure of Khor Fakkan road in both directions until further notice. Motorists have been urged to take alterative roads.
The General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed that the force is working round the clock to deal with the exceptional weather situation and called upon all members of society to take security instructions and directives seriously.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a safety alert regarding the flood-hit areas of Sharjah and Fujairah.
“Be extremely vigilant: hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast,” the notice stated.
On Thursday morning, Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to avoid using a road in the Daftta area leading to Khor Fakkan except for cases of “extreme necessity”.
It said rocks which had fallen on the road after wadis overflowed were being removed.
Eastern Region Police said travel to the Eastern Region should be avoided for now, unless absolutely necessary. The public have been urged to pay heed to weather alerts and stay away from valleys, streams and water pools to avoid vehicle breakdowns.For any emergency, the public can call 999.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior tweeted saying the Air Wing has transferred medical cadres from Fujaiarh to Kalba Hospital to meet any emergency.