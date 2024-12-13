Dubai : A few minutes after Allu Arjun was granted interim bail in connection with the stampede in a theatre in Hyderabad, actress and co-star of 'Pushpa' franchise threw her weight behind him. The tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her young son critically injured.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika expressed her disbelief over the situation. She described the stampede as “unfortunate and deeply saddening” but added that she found it “disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual.”

In her Instagram Stories, Rashmika wrote: “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now... The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

Rashmika’s statement comes amidst widespread discussions about accountability following the tragic event. While Allu Arjun’s sudden appearance at the theatre drew massive crowds, many have pointed out that the lack of crowd control and poor coordination between the event organizers and authorities contributed significantly to the chaos.

Rashmika isn't the only star to extend support to Allu Arjun. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan said it's not fair to hold a single individual responsible.