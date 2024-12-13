Heriot-Watt University Dubai is paving the way for students to thrive by equipping them with future-ready skills and aligning its programmes with the needs of employers. The University’s approach combines cutting-edge curricula, experiential training, and strong industry collaboration to prepare students for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Commenting on the top programmnes and scholarships that the University offers, Professor Tadhg O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai said, “As a globally connected institution, we are committed to delivering an unmatched academic experience. Our programmes are designed to meet real-world industry challenges, ensuring students graduate with the skills necessary to excel in a competitive marketplace. Additionally, our scholarships reduce the financial burden for students, empowering them to focus on achieving their academic and professional aspirations.”

Professor O'Donovan added that Heriot-Watt University has consistently been ranked as a top provider of higher education, ranging from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. All programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.

The University’s top 10 programmes for 2025 include: Construction Project Management, MSc; Real Estate, MSc; Interior Architecture and Design, MA; Energy, MSc; Artificial Intelligence, MSc; Data Science, MSc; Business Analytics and Consultancy, MSc; Business Psychology, MSc; International Business Management with Marketing, MSc; and Finance and Management, MSc.

The University recognises that pursuing higher education represents a significant financial commitment for students and their families. To support this journey and ensure that exceptional education remains within reach, the University offers an extensive range of scholarships. These scholarships are thoughtfully designed to reduce financial barriers, reward academic excellence, and acknowledge achievements in sports, community engagement, and entrepreneurship.

• Exclusive CAA Offer: UAE Accredited Universities PG Award- An exclusive 25% discount is being offered across postgraduate programmes starting in January 2025 to students who have completed their undergraduate degree from a UAE CAA-accredited University. To be eligible:

• An undergraduate degree must be completed at a CAA-accredited University in the UAE.

• The University’s Admissions criteria must be met.

This award is applicable only for the January 2025 intake and cannot be combined with other discounts.

• Dh15,000 Discount: Postgraduate students will be offered a Dh15,000 discount for the January intake.

• Future Made for Success Scholarship - Up to Dh15,000 in discounts will be awarded to any student, (foundation or undergraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by December 31, 2024 for January 2025 intake.

• Postgraduate Merit Scholarship – Up to 15 per cent - The scholarship will be distributed equally across the student's instalment payments each year and is based on undergraduate results. It is guaranteed and calculated on the net tuition fee after deducting any other discounts received by the student.

By making world-class education more accessible, Heriot-Watt University Dubai empowers students to focus on their academic and professional goals, fostering a transformative learning experience that prepares them for a successful future.