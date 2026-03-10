Families are investing heavily in admissions advising amid intense competition
At the highest levels of college admissions, “perfect” is ordinary. Grades and scores open the door, but they rarely decide who walks through it. The decisive question becomes simpler and harder at the same time: Who is this student, and why does it matter?
Elite consulting firms such as Ivy Brothers respond by shifting the focus from resume accumulation to long-range positioning. Through personalised, multi-year planning, they aim to convert genuine interests into credible impact, giving admissions readers a clear reason to advocate for a candidate. With packages that start at $25,000, and some at over $100,000, Ivy Brothers promises to make students into candidates for the top schools in the United States
For years, the default playbook for ambitious students looked the same: overload on clubs, add leadership titles, chase awards, and hope the “well-rounded” approach signals readiness. In elite review rooms, what reads as well-rounded can also read as interchangeable.
Margo Kozinn, a former Stanford admissions officer and now a senior counselor at Ivy Brothers, emphasises that students who earn real advocacy from committees aren’t those who do the most. They are those who can show how their choices connect. Story and passion, backed by evidence, are the differentiators. A narrative without substance is branding; substance without narrative is noise.
Kozinn mentioned the importance of a “spike,” a sustained intellectual throughline that appears across course choices, extracurriculars, independent work, and the application’s framing. The company emphasises a roadmap that “reverse-engineers” the process from acceptance back to today, converting goals into measurable milestones. The aim is not to manufacture a personality, but to concentrate effort so it compounds over time.
What Ivy Brothers does differently, compared to other agencies, is coming up with the creative storylines, the obscure and compelling majors others miss, that are going to impress the admissions committee.
Natalie Lee, an admissions consultant at Ivy Brothers explained: “The admissions committee is in the business of finding what they don’t have.” She continued, “In other words, you want to be the applicant that is bringing something different to the class.”
Lee explained, “When I worked in admissions, we would all be extremely excited when we had a student who was amazing at Slavic Languages. We would all be enamoured with their materials, what they’ve done while they were in school and we’d be going through their teacher recommendation letter from their language teacher.”
She paused. “We did not have the same level of enthusiasm when it was a student interested in economics. We had more than enough students interested in economics."
Ultimately, both Kozinn and Lee emphasise the same principle: differentiation matters more than perfection. In a pool filled with high-achieving students, admissions committees are searching for applicants who bring something distinctive to the class. By helping students identify underexplored intellectual paths and develop sustained work around them, Ivy Brothers aims to ensure that when an application reaches the committee table, it stands out not just for its achievements, but for the unique perspective it brings to the incoming class.
The highest-stakes work often begins long before senior year, when students decide what to commit to, what to build, and what to stop doing. That early window shapes whether a student’s efforts will form a coherent, memorable profile or scatter across activities that make little impression.
Kozinn emphasises that preparation from ninth grade should favor depth over breadth: fewer activities pursued with true ownership, less “for the application,” and more exploration that leads to measurable impact. “Look outside the walls of the school,” she advises. Students who transform curiosity into research, community projects, publications, or tangible programs create profiles admissions officers remember.
For families unsure they are investing wisely, Ivy Brothers provides structure: diagnostics, a detailed roadmap, recurring milestones, and accountability. By guiding early decisions and clarifying priorities, this approach reduces wasted effort, cuts through conflicting advice, and ensures that students’ cumulative work compounds into a coherent, compelling application.
Authenticity shows through measurable results. To properly demonstrate this, students must take their curiosity and develop it into tangible achievements that demonstrate depth, sustained effort, and real-world impact.
To illustrate what Ivy Brothers means by a “spike,” consider a few examples: a student in linguistics built a cohesive body of work through research, a published paper, and a virtual reality project exploring dialect emergence. Another focused on environmental science created an urban heat mapping project combining geospatial data and community research. A third, interested in economics, consolidated a scattered résumé into an initiative supporting low-income entrepreneurs in New York City, which gained real users and recognition. In each case, these “spikes” reflect deliberate, measurable actions that produce tangible results, not just résumé entries.
Elite admissions consulting operates in a morally complex space. Done poorly, it risks resume inflation. Done well, it helps students define what they care about and hold them accountable to achieve meaningful work. Every decision carries weight when top universities admit only a small fraction of applicants, making strategy and execution crucial.
Ivy Brothers positions itself in this second category. The team identifies gaps early, tests positioning, and builds execution systems rather than offering advice alone. Its public materials reinforce a process-first identity: custom roadmaps, measurable milestones, and managed steps across multiple years, guiding students through the intense competition of elite admissions.
Admissions advising has become a significant investment for many families navigating today’s highly competitive landscape. Ivy Brothers’ packages typically range from $25,000 to $100,000, reflecting the level of individualized strategy, mentorship, and application development involved. In some cases, families invest even more for extended support or multi-year guidance.
“This pricing is standard in our industry at premium agencies like Ivy Brothers,” Kozinn explained. “It is time and money well spent for a student who wants to increase the chance for a top tier acceptance.”
An onboarding specialist, Ava, mentioned, “Many of our clients are already paying $70,000 per year for a top private school education. However, at the top private high schools, most of the students are receiving outside help from agencies like Ivy Brothers. It is necessary to stay competitive.”
She reflects, “For many families, aside from private school education, Ivy Brothers may be their biggest expense other than their house or car.”
For many parents, the cost reflects the stakes: with acceptance rates at top universities often below five percent, they view expert advising as a way to ensure their child’s achievements, interests, and ambitions are presented as clearly and compellingly as possible in an increasingly selective process.
At the peak of competitive admissions, strategy is as important as achievement and must be personalised. Ivy Brothers shows families not just what to do, but how and why each decision matters, helping students turn ambition into measurable outcomes.
Success comes from focusing on the right activities with intention. By translating authentic interests into concrete projects and aligning every element of an application, students present a profile that demonstrates purpose, direction, and a story admissions committees can support. In elite consulting, this disciplined approach to converting curiosity into impact will sure to set any candidate apart.