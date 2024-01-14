1 of 9
After tying the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Saturday evening at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
While Aamir wore a black bandhgala, twinning with both son Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur, Ira wore a red-and-golden lehenga. According to media reports, Ira’s gorgeous outfit took seven months to plan and 300 hours to bring it to fruition.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
It's not often that you get to see Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a single frame. So, this was special. The 'Chak De India' actor looked handsome as he donned a black suit over a white shirt at the wedding reception. Gauri, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an embellished maroon suit.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
Salman Khan looked dashing in a classy, black suit. but what caught everyone's attention was the French beard that he sported.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
Reliance Industries chairperson, Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also attended the wedding reception.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
When veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is around, can a verbal skirmish with the shutterbugs be far behind? This time, the actress, seen here with daughter Shweta, playfully chided cameramen when they asked her to stand at an angle. She asked: “Kya aap idhar angle humko sikha rahe hain. (What are you teaching us angles?)”. She then smiled at the camera persons and left the spot.
Image Credit: Instagram/manav.manglani
Fresh from the success of his film, 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an off-white suit.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
Tongues wagged when both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif turned up in similar colours. Katrina looked especially radiant as her latest film, 'Merry Christmas', with South Indian star, Vijay Sethupathi, is winning rave reviews at the box office.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra
Newly weds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram looked every inch the happy couple.
Image Credit: Instagram/weddingsutra