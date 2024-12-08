"About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this. I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and were, 'Yes, we must do a film together. The three of us.' Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will need the right kind of story. So, we'll have to wait for the right script. We are all looking forward to it," shared the actor while speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival.