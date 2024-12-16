Dubai: The world of music and arts is in collective mourning after the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla maestro, at the age of 73. The virtuoso, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, died in a San Francisco hospital early Monday morning on December 16. His death marks the end of an era for Indian classical music and global fusion, leaving an indelible void.

As news of his passing broke, tributes began pouring in from all corners of the globe.

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his sorrow, saying, "Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage. Om Shanti."

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan also shared his condolences on social media, writing, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.”

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar remarked, "Zakir Hussain's contributions transcended music; he was a cultural ambassador who brought Indian classical music to the global stage."

Actress Hema Malini and BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini posted, “The world mourns the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in the US yesterday. He brought name and fame to his land of birth with his exemplary skill with the tabla. Farewell to a much loved son of India.”

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan commented, "His rhythms spoke a universal language, touching hearts across the world. An irreplaceable loss to the arts."

Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressing his grief posted, “The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab.”

Musicians remember a maestro

Renowned tabla player Sandeep Das expressed his sorrow, stating, "The world has lost a rhythm that cannot be replaced. Ustad Zakir Hussain's legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar shared her grief, noting, "His music was a bridge between cultures, a testament to the universality of art. He will be deeply missed."

American drummer Mickey Hart, who collaborated with Hussain on the Grammy-winning album Planet Drum, stated, "Zakir was not just a collaborator but a brother in rhythm. His genius and spirit will resonate forever."

Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, who performed with Hussain, reflected, "Playing with Zakir was like conversing with the universe. His mastery and humility were unparalleled."

A Personal Legacy