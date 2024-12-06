In a heartfelt video statement released by local TV network ABS-CBN, Filipina actress Maris Racal, 27, addressed the recent controversy surrounding her and her on-screen partner, Anthony Jennings, 24.

A few hours later, Jennings also issued an apology.

This is the latest episode in a developing saga involving the private conversations of the two rising stars that were made public – and became viral – polarising public opinion online​, with a number of lawyers chiming in.

The issue arose after Jamela Villanueva, Jennings’s ex-girlfriend, shared screenshots of private conversations between Racal and Jennings on social media.

Apology

Maris tearfully apologised for her involvement in the situation.

“I'm truly embarrassed because people saw those intimate conversations without my consent. Against my will. I don't know where I'm gonna go. Whenever I go out, whenever I walk, I feel like I'm a naked woman walking,” she added.

Jennings stressed that she was unaware of Anthony’s ongoing relationship with Jamela and deeply regretted her actions.

However, she took full responsibility for the scandal.

‘I get her wrath’

“I want to say sorry to those people I have hurt,” Maris continued. “Now I get her (Jamela). I get her pain. I get her wrath. I get her anger.”

She also apologised to the public, acknowledging that the private conversations that went viral were never meant to be shared.

Maris assured her supporters that she would continue to work hard and learn from her mistakes.

Impact

Amid the controversy, a major beauty brand reportedly cut ties with Racal. The endorsement loss, coupled with the viral nature of the allegations, led to questions about how personal matters could affect her professional life​.

The controversy around Racal's personal life has ignited a storm of opinions, with celebrities and fans either rallying to her defense or criticising the intense scrutiny.

This clash of perspectives has fuelled a larger debate about the fine line between a public figure's privacy and their accountability to the public eye.