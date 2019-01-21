Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to receive this sort of attention. The Daily Mail tweeted out a story headlined “Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘expecting their first child together,’” to which the singer replied with an edited image of herself and Instagram’s record-breaking egg: “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’... we’re happy for us too!” she wrote, adding: “Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”