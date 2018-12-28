The news came in like a wrecking ball, but the newlywed bliss between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is undeniable.
The celebrity couple, who tied the knot on December 23, confirmed they were married in a series of sweet photos posted to Instagram — including one black and white photo of them embracing in which Hemsworth, 28, labeled his new bride “My love”.
Cyrus, 26, uploaded a handful of similar photos, one of which she posted on her Instagram Stories in colour. “10 years later,” she wrote, a nod to the near decade they’ve known one another.
Even in the comments of her posts, the singer couldn’t contain her excitement about the big day.
When a fan told Cyrus on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood,” the singer enthusiastically agreed. “I know right” she replied, as seen by popular fan site Comments by Celebs.
It wasn’t just photos. On Wednesday evening, the ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Broken Heart’ singer tweeted a sweet video from the night in which she danced to Bruno Mars’s ‘Uptown Funk’.
Cyrus flaunts the long skirt of her Vivienne Westwood gown in the clip, giving a couple of hair flips before her actor hubby — who was recording the whole thing — pops into the frame.
A source told People magazine that Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores — and their wedding day was absolutely “perfect.”
“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” the source said. “She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”
The wedding may have surprised many of the couple’s fans, but the source reveals Cyrus had been thinking of saying “I do” for a while.
Meanwhile, father of the bride, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus has wished his daughter, a happy married life.
Billy Ray also shared some photographs from the nuptials on Instagram, writing: “Long Live Love”.
Mother Tish also expressed her happiness over her daughter’s wedding. She shared a photograph with her daughter and son-in-law on social media and said that Miley’s marriage has “made her heart so happy.”