Watch: Fast and Furriest — Women race cows in the Swiss Alps

In Flumserberg, women saddle up on cows for a wild, unpredictable dash through the Alps

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Racers ride their cows during the Cow Race Grand Prix, a two-round race exclusively for female jockeys and the only event of its kind in Switzerland, held in the Alpine resort of Flumserberg.
AFP

Dubai: — It’s not your usual Alpine race. To the sound of clanging cowbells, thundering hooves, and delighted cheers, nine cows — each ridden by a female jockey — charged across the green slopes of Flumserberg for Switzerland’s annual Cow Grand Prix.

The quirky event, held more than 1,300 metres above sea level near the scenic Walensee lake, is open exclusively to women riders. It began in 2006 as part of Flumserberg’s autumn festivities and now attracts up to 5,000 spectators each year.

The “fast and furriest” contestants compete over two grass laps marked with hay bales, with the winner earning a 40-kilogram bag of feed, a giant Alpine cowbell, and plenty of bragging rights. Riders say it’s far trickier than horse racing — unpredictable, bumpy, and entirely at the mercy of the cows’ moods.

This year’s champion, Viola, stormed ahead in the final stretch to defend her title, with her rider Lea Werner celebrating to the crowd’s applause. Organisers say the event began when local women secretly trained after men dismissed the idea — a decision that’s now the pride of the mountains.

Video and inputs from AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
