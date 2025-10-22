White House scare: Driver crashes into security barrier, arrested

Officers detain man after his car hit a White House gate late Tuesday night in Washington
Dubai: Late Tuesday night, a man drove his car into a security gate on the southwestern side of the White House, prompting an immediate arrest by officers from the U.S. Secret Service’s Uniformed Division. Authorities inspected the vehicle and deemed it safe; no further details about the driver’s identity, motive, or any injuries have yet been released.
The incident occurred at a vehicle-gate entrance near 17th and E Streets NW, roughly 300–400 yards from the President’s residence, according to the agency. While the road leading to the gate was temporarily closed pending the vehicle’s removal, the White House itself was not placed on lockdown.
Footage from the scene has circulated on social media, showing Secret Service officers measuring and photographing the car while assessing the area. Although the crash has raised security concerns, the Secret Service emphasised that the vehicle posed no immediate threat and that a full investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.
The episode adds to a history of vehicle incidents at the White House perimeter, including two notable crashes in 2024, one of which tragically resulted in a fatality. As the investigation continues, authorities and the public alike will be watching for any indication of motive — whether accident, impairment, or something more deliberate.
With inputs from Agencies
