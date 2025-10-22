GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

White House scare: Driver crashes into security barrier, arrested

Officers detain man after his car hit a White House gate late Tuesday night in Washington

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe.
A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe.
AFP

Dubai: Late Tuesday night, a man drove his car into a security gate on the southwestern side of the White House, prompting an immediate arrest by officers from the U.S. Secret Service’s Uniformed Division. Authorities inspected the vehicle and deemed it safe; no further details about the driver’s identity, motive, or any injuries have yet been released.

The incident occurred at a vehicle-gate entrance near 17th and E Streets NW, roughly 300–400 yards from the President’s residence, according to the agency. While the road leading to the gate was temporarily closed pending the vehicle’s removal, the White House itself was not placed on lockdown.

Footage from the scene has circulated on social media, showing Secret Service officers measuring and photographing the car while assessing the area. Although the crash has raised security concerns, the Secret Service emphasised that the vehicle posed no immediate threat and that a full investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

The episode adds to a history of vehicle incidents at the White House perimeter, including two notable crashes in 2024, one of which tragically resulted in a fatality. As the investigation continues, authorities and the public alike will be watching for any indication of motive — whether accident, impairment, or something more deliberate.

With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
viral

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump speak to reporters after signing a $8.5 billion rare earth minerals agreement during a bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Albanese is visiting the U.S. Capital to meet with President Trump and later visit the Pentagon.

US, Australia sign rare earths deal, submarines

3m read
US President Donald Trump (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Video: Trump hosts Zelenskyy at White House

3m read
Trump (left) and Netanyahu leave at the end of a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Trump’s Gaza peace proposal: Here are the 20 key points

2m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump announced a 100% tariff on "any and all movies made outside of the United States" on Monday (September 29, 2025).

Tariff shock: 100% US tax on all foreign-made movies

2m read