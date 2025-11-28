UAE weather update: Cloudy skies and cool evenings ahead for long weekend

National Day break brings mild days, rising humidity and chances of mist
Dubai: Residents planning to make the most of the long National Day and Eid Al Etihad weekend can expect partly cloudy skies, mild daytime temperatures and noticeably cooler nights across much of the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
A weak low-pressure system is set to bring cloudy to partly cloudy conditions today, particularly over coastal, northern and eastern regions. Light rain may develop at times, while inland areas are likely to become humid overnight into Saturday, increasing the chance of early-morning mist.
Winds will stay light to moderate, occasionally strengthening as they shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at up to 40 km/h, raising pockets of dust. Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Coastal areas and islands will see daytime highs between 26°C and 30°C, offering pleasant conditions for beaches and outdoor activities. After sunset, temperatures will drop sharply to between 14°C and 18°C. Humidity will climb to around 85 percent, making evenings feel warmer than the actual readings.
Inland areas will be slightly warmer during the day, between 27°C and 31°C, before cooling significantly overnight to 7°C to 11°C. High humidity toward dawn could lead to mist in some internal pockets.
Mountain regions will remain the coolest nationwide, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 25°C during the day and dipping to 9°C to 13°C at night. Lower humidity, peaking at about 70 percent, will provide clearer conditions for hikers and holidaymakers heading to higher elevations.
Sunday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with patches of low cloud forming over western areas. Humidity will rise again overnight, bringing the possibility of mist early Monday. Winds will remain light to moderate, at times reaching 35 km/h, with slight to moderate seas.
Mostly fair weather is forecast on Monday, with intermittent cloud, especially over western districts. Nights will remain humid, with another chance of morning mist over coastal and inland areas.
On Tuesday, partly cloudy skies will continue into the final day of the holiday, with low cloud building over coastal and internal regions. Rising humidity overnight into Wednesday is likely to bring another round of morning mist. Winds will stay light to moderate, occasionally touching 35 km/h, and seas will remain slight in both regional waters.
