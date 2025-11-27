UAE weather: Cooler weather, rain expected until Saturday

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will experience cooler weather and intermittent rainfall from today through to Saturday as the country comes under the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the southeast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The system is accompanied by an upper-air trough and a cold air mass, leading to the formation of clouds over several regions.
In its daily weather statement, the NCM said today’s conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain. Winds will blow from the southeast to northwest at light to moderate speeds, occasionally freshening and reaching 35 km/h. These winds may stir dust over some exposed areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide will occur at 15:49 and the second at 17:07, while low tide will be at 09:46 and again at 23:49. In the Oman Sea, high tide is expected at 13:13 and 02:46, with low tide at 08:34 and 19:48.
The NCM noted that the unsettled weather will continue over the coming days, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and chances of rain over coastal, northern and eastern areas at intervals until Saturday. The upper-air trough and accompanying cold air mass are likely to enhance cloud development over some regions, with winds occasionally becoming active and potentially causing blowing dust.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox