GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Cooler weather, rain expected until Saturday

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE weather: Cooler weather, rain expected until Saturday
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will experience cooler weather and intermittent rainfall from today through to Saturday as the country comes under the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the southeast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The system is accompanied by an upper-air trough and a cold air mass, leading to the formation of clouds over several regions.

In its daily weather statement, the NCM said today’s conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain. Winds will blow from the southeast to northwest at light to moderate speeds, occasionally freshening and reaching 35 km/h. These winds may stir dust over some exposed areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide will occur at 15:49 and the second at 17:07, while low tide will be at 09:46 and again at 23:49. In the Oman Sea, high tide is expected at 13:13 and 02:46, with low tide at 08:34 and 19:48.

The NCM noted that the unsettled weather will continue over the coming days, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and chances of rain over coastal, northern and eastern areas at intervals until Saturday. The upper-air trough and accompanying cold air mass are likely to enhance cloud development over some regions, with winds occasionally becoming active and potentially causing blowing dust.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

2m read
Dense fog alert in UAE

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, police warns drivers

2m read
The authority urged motorists to exercise caution during fog and rainfall, and to follow official weather updates and safety advisories.

UAE to see some rain in the coming days

1m read
A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi. Public urged to follow safety as Abu Dhabi monitors weather

Abu Dhabi ramps up readiness ahead of unstable weather

1m read