UAE National Day 2025: Perfect weather sets stage for celebrations

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience sunny skies, warm daytime temperatures of 28–29°C, and comfortably mild evenings near 20°C on December 1-2, a classic early-winter pattern that gives residents two perfect days to step outside and celebrate the nation’s 54th Union Day.
The country is heading into the long weekend under ideal outdoor conditions, turning beaches, parks and waterfronts into open-air celebration spaces for families and visitors eager to enjoy the national holiday spirit. With no rain in sight and only light breezes across most areas, residents can look forward to relaxed beach mornings, scenic coastal walks and picnic-friendly afternoons.
The gentle winter warmth means children can play outdoors comfortably, while adults can take advantage of the pleasant conditions with morning jogs, cycling routes, or leisurely strolls through festively decorated public squares. The clear skies are also expected to enhance visibility for parades, cultural events and open-air performances planned across the Emirates.
Evenings promise to be equally inviting, with cooler temperatures creating the perfect backdrop for barbecues, family gatherings and viewing the Union Day illuminations lighting up monuments and city skylines. Outdoor markets, concerts and entertainment events will benefit from the welcoming weather, encouraging communities to come together in celebration.
Whether it’s a family road trip, an evening under glowing national colours, or simply enjoying the crisp winter air, the forecast ensures a calm, bright and comfortable Union Day weekend — a fitting setting to celebrate the UAE’s unity under clear winter skies.
