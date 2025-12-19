GOLD/FOREX
Your one-stop shop for Christmas

Daiso Japan offers the biggest and most diverse holiday collection this season

By Friday
Your one-stop shop for Christmas

December is in full swing, and the countdown to the most magical time of the year is brighter than ever. With over 5,000 festive items available across all Daiso Japan stores in the UAE, it truly offers the biggest and most diverse holiday collection this season.

CHECKPOINT: YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE STARTS HERE

Daiso Japan offers an incredible range of Christmas trees from 2ft to 12ft, available in multiple styles to suit every home, theme, and festive mood. Explore a wide variety of designs, including:

• Normal green Christmas tree

• Mixed green tree with cones, cherries

• Pine tree with built-in LED lights

• Snowy pine tree with LED lights

• Solar LED Christmas tree

• White pointed Christmas tree... and many more styles to discover

CHECKPOINT: BAUBLES, ORNAMENTS

Imagine aisles overflowing with baubles in red, gold, silver, blue, green, fuchsia, rose gold, purple, white, and more — available in matte, shiny, glittery, and even glass finishes.

A WORLD OF FESTIVE CHARACTERS

The collection goes far beyond décor. You’ll meet Santas, reindeers, nutcrackers, snowmen, and an entire cast of festive figurines ready to bring personality into your home.

CHECKPOINT: LIGHTS TRANSFORM ALL

What’s Christmas without sparkle? Daiso Japan delivers with solar and regular light sets, string lights, curtain lights, LED displays and more — with sets reaching up tu 3,000 lights. From warm whites to multicolour twinkles, indoor and outdoor options are available.

SET THE PERFECT TABLE

If you’re planning festive dinners or cosy nights in, the collection includes:

• Ceramic dinnerware

• Seasonal mugs & tumblers

• Festive table setups & runners

• Disposable dinnerware & more…

GIFTING? CHECK. AND CHECK AGAIN.

With Christmas in full swing, gifting becomes effortless. Find gift bags, boxes, wrapping paper, ribbons, fillers and adorable add-ons. Step into Daiso Japan and explore the season’s most extraordinary & affordable festive collection.

Follow us on Instagram @daiso_japan_uae for ideas, offers, and festive cheer.

Daiso Japan – Your Ultimate Festive Destination!

James Menezes, a corporate banker in Dubai who bought his Christmas tree from Daiso, said the tradition itself holds deep meaning.

