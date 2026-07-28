GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

FAA proposes seat inspections on 453 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over safety risk

Seat fittings on 453 US jets may need checks over injury and evacuation risks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - Boeing employees work on a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line at Boeing's plant in Renton, Wash., on June 15, 2022.
FILE - Boeing employees work on a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line at Boeing's plant in Renton, Wash., on June 15, 2022.
Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File

Dubai: Passengers travelling on certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could face new safety inspections after US regulators received a report that some seat assemblies were incorrectly secured to the aircraft floor tracks.

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a new airworthiness directive covering certain Boeing 737-8, 737-9 and 737-8200 aircraft, with an estimated 453 US-registered planes potentially affected.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Airlines would be required to conduct detailed inspections of the fittings connecting each track-mounted passenger seat assembly to the left and right seat tracks. Any seats found to have been installed incorrectly would need to be secured properly.

Why regulators are concerned

The FAA said the proposal followed a report that the aft fitting shear plungers on certain passenger seats had not been lowered correctly and were not engaged with the seat tracks.

An incorrectly installed seat assembly could disengage when exposed to increased loads, turbulence or an emergency landing, potentially injuring passengers and crew.

A detached seat could also move into the aisle and delay an evacuation, according to the regulator.

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in injury to passengers and crew during an emergency landing or could block the aisle, which could slow evacuation,” the FAA said in its proposal.

The regulator determined that the same installation problem could exist or develop on other aircraft sharing the affected design.

Boeing issued guidance in December

Boeing issued inspection and installation guidance to operators in December 2025 through a special requirements bulletin covering the affected seat assemblies.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company supported the regulator’s proposal to make the guidance compulsory.

The required work would include checking the seat track fittings on each affected passenger seat assembly and correctly installing any assembly found to be improperly secured.

Compliance deadlines would be based on the timetable contained in Boeing’s December 2025 bulletin, with the effective date of the final directive used to calculate the inspection period.

Inspections could cost US operators $2.66 million

The FAA estimates that inspecting each seat assembly would require one hour of labour at a cost of $85, with no parts required.

Aircraft configurations vary, although the regulator estimates that each plane could have up to 69 track-mounted passenger seat assemblies. The total inspection bill for US operators could reach $2.66 million.

Any corrective installation identified during the inspections would require an additional hour of labour and cost up to $85 per affected seat assembly, with no parts expense expected.

The FAA said it could not determine how many aircraft would require corrective work because the number would depend on the inspection results.

Some or all of the expense may be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, which could reduce the cost to affected airlines.

- With inputs from agencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
BoeingAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Since September, Boeing and the agency had been taking weekly turns performing the safety checks.

Boeing to self-certify aircraft again after FAA review

2m read
A fuselage arrives at Boeing's new "North Line" assembly line at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, on July 8, 2026.

Boeing boosts 737 MAX comeback with new factory line

3m read
All aboard: The UAE’s rail era has officially arrived

All aboard: The UAE’s rail era has officially arrived

3m read
JetBlue jet lands safely after suspected drone strike near JFK cockpit

JetBlue pilot reports drone strike during landing

2m read