Inspections target a structural support after cracks found on earlier 737 aircraft
New York: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered inspections of nearly 1,900 Boeing 737 Maxaircraft worldwide after concerns emerged over potential structural cracks, in a precautionary move aimed at maintaining flight safety.
The directive applies to the 737 Max 8, 737 Max 9 and 737-8200 models, covering 471 aircraft registered in the United States and 1,429 aircraft operating internationally, according to the FAA.
The agency said no cracks have been identified on 737 Max aircraft to date. However, the inspections have been mandated after similar structural issues were detected on earlier-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, prompting regulators to ensure the newer models remain unaffected.
The inspections will focus on a structural support known as the "bear strap", located around the forward service door near the galley. The FAA said repeated stress from take-offs and landings over time could lead to fatigue cracks developing near the door corners.
Boeing said it first alerted operators of previous-generation 737 aircraft to the issue in 2019 and issued inspection guidance at the time. In 2024, the manufacturer expanded its inspection recommendations to include the 737 Max family because of similarities in design and manufacturing.
The company said it is continuing to investigate the root cause of the cracking and is developing measures to prevent similar issues in future aircraft.
Major US airlines, including Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, said they would comply with the FAA directive. United said it does not expect the inspections to disrupt its operations, noting that the checks can be carried out during scheduled maintenance visits.