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Birthday tragedy: Andhra engineer drowns in US

Sriharikrishna had just begun his career in the US after completing his Master’s degree

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Friends said Sriharikrishna entered the water willingly, as he enjoyed swimming, but within minutes ran into trouble and drowned.
Friends said Sriharikrishna entered the water willingly, as he enjoyed swimming, but within minutes ran into trouble and drowned.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic drowning incident in the United States on Saturday — his birthday — while celebrating with friends at a waterfall in California.

Authorities described the incident as an accident caused by dangerous water conditions.

Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, who had recently completed his Master’s degree in the US, had just begun working at a software company in St. Louis. His family said he was “very happy” to have started his career only a few months ago, NDTV reported.

Friends said he entered the water willingly, as he enjoyed swimming, but within minutes ran into trouble and drowned. Despite their immediate efforts to rescue him, the strong currents made it impossible to save him.

Emergency responders later recovered his body following a search operation.

The sudden death of the young engineer has left his family in deep shock. He is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.

Efforts are under way to bring his body back to India.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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