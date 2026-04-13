Birthday tragedy: Andhra engineer drowns in US

Sriharikrishna had just begun his career in the US after completing his Master’s degree
Dubai: A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic drowning incident in the United States on Saturday — his birthday — while celebrating with friends at a waterfall in California.
Authorities described the incident as an accident caused by dangerous water conditions.
Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, who had recently completed his Master’s degree in the US, had just begun working at a software company in St. Louis. His family said he was “very happy” to have started his career only a few months ago, NDTV reported.
Friends said he entered the water willingly, as he enjoyed swimming, but within minutes ran into trouble and drowned. Despite their immediate efforts to rescue him, the strong currents made it impossible to save him.
Emergency responders later recovered his body following a search operation.
The sudden death of the young engineer has left his family in deep shock. He is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.
Efforts are under way to bring his body back to India.