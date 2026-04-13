Pop star seeks treatment weeks after DUI stop in bid to regain control
Dubai: Pop star Britney Spears has checked into rehab, weeks after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to a BBC report, the 44-year-old entered a treatment facility voluntarily, her representative confirmed.
The move follows her March 4 arrest, when California Highway Patrol officers stopped her for allegedly driving erratically at high speed. Police said she showed signs of impairment and was subjected to field sobriety tests.
At the time, her team called the incident “completely inexcusable” and indicated that steps would be taken to address her well-being.
Spears is expected to appear in a California court in the coming weeks to face the DUI charge.
Her decision to seek treatment comes as legal pressure mounts and suggests an effort to regain control at a critical moment.
One of the most successful pop artists of her generation, Spears rose to global fame with hits like Baby One More Time, Toxic and Gimme More. But her career has also unfolded under intense public scrutiny.
For 13 years, until 2021, she was under a conservatorship that placed her personal and financial life under the control of her father — an arrangement that drew global attention and criticism.
Now, with a court date looming, Spears appears to be taking a step many around her had long called for.