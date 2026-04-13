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Britney Spears checks into rehab voluntarily after DUI arrest as legal pressure mounts

Pop star seeks treatment weeks after DUI stop in bid to regain control

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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After DUI arrest, Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab
After DUI arrest, Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab

Dubai: Pop star Britney Spears has checked into rehab, weeks after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a BBC report, the 44-year-old entered a treatment facility voluntarily, her representative confirmed.

The move follows her March 4 arrest, when California Highway Patrol officers stopped her for allegedly driving erratically at high speed. Police said she showed signs of impairment and was subjected to field sobriety tests.

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At the time, her team called the incident “completely inexcusable” and indicated that steps would be taken to address her well-being.

Spears is expected to appear in a California court in the coming weeks to face the DUI charge.

Her decision to seek treatment comes as legal pressure mounts and suggests an effort to regain control at a critical moment.

One of the most successful pop artists of her generation, Spears rose to global fame with hits like Baby One More Time, Toxic and Gimme More. But her career has also unfolded under intense public scrutiny.

For 13 years, until 2021, she was under a conservatorship that placed her personal and financial life under the control of her father — an arrangement that drew global attention and criticism.

Now, with a court date looming, Spears appears to be taking a step many around her had long called for.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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