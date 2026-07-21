US-Iran conflict, Hormuz crisis: What UAE residents need to know today (July 21)

Tanker attacks, base strikes and flight risks reshape Gulf
Fresh tanker attacks, Iranian claims of strikes on US military facilities in the region and continued disruptions show the Hormuz crisis is far from over.
The conflict between the United States and Iran showed no signs of easing on Tuesday, as both sides exchanged fresh attacks that heightened tensions across the Gulf.
Iranian claims of strikes on US military bases in the region were reported alongside while the US launched new strikes on targets inside Iran.
At the same time, fresh attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and continued disruptions to regional air travel underscored growing concerns over maritime security, aviation and the risk of a broader regional conflict.
Based on the latest developments, here's what UAE residents should know:
Dubai airports: Operating near full capacity
For travellers, the picture is considerably more reassuring than earlier in the conflict. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said Dubai International Airport (DXB) is now operating at or near full capacity, with flights increasing as regional routing allows. He said the airport has successfully restored most operations after months of disruption caused by missile threats, temporary airspace closures and rerouted traffic.
Iran claims strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, widening the geographical scope of the conflict. Independent confirmation of the extent of any damage or casualties remains limited, but the claims highlight the increasing risk of escalation beyond Iran's borders.
Commercial shipping under renewed attack
The maritime situation remains highly volatile after two Dynacom Tankers vessels were struck by projectiles while sailing off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents reinforce warnings that merchant shipping remains vulnerable despite international naval escorts.
Iran earlier claimed two oil tankers had "exploded" after using what it described as an unsafe southern route through the strait.
Gulf states remain exposed
Although Gulf states are not direct combatants, they host critical US military facilities and some of the world's busiest ports and airports. Their economies also depend heavily on uninterrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, making them particularly vulnerable to any prolonged disruption.
Qatar eases some maritime restrictions
One positive development is that Qatar has reportedly begun lifting certain maritime restrictions in its coastal waters, suggesting authorities are cautiously restoring commercial activity where security conditions allow.
Some challenges remain:
Several foreign airlines continue to face war-risk insurance issues, limiting their ability to resume normal schedules.
Some carriers are still flying longer routes to avoid conflict zones.
Passengers should continue checking flight status before travelling, as operational adjustments remain possible.
Emirates, flydubai and other UAE-based airlines continue operating extensive schedules, benefiting from restored UAE airspace and the country's well-developed contingency planning.
Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh, joining several international carriers that continue to review Middle East operations because of security concerns.
Nearly one-fifth of global oil consumption normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the world's most important energy chokepoint.
Every attack on commercial shipping raises concerns over:
global oil prices;
shipping insurance costs;
cargo delays;
inflation; and
energy security across Asia and Europe.
Even with US-led naval escorts (the US Central Command has reported escorting up to 900 crude oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz since early May) recent attacks on merchant vessels demonstrate that risks remain elevated.
Whether reported attacks on US bases trigger a broader American military response.
Additional warnings for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Any further airline suspensions or rerouting decisions.
Oil price movements and their impact on transport and consumer prices.
Close monitoring of updates from UAE authorities on aviation and security.