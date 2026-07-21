Authorities stress strict compliance with safety rules and onboard security gear
Qatar's Ministry of Transport (MOT) has announced the immediate resumption of maritime navigation activities for all types of vessels and ships within a marine range of nearly seven nautical miles.
According to the ministry, the decision applies to waters stretching from Lusail City, including its ports, anchorages and marine facilities, to Hamad Port in the east. It also covers the western marine area from Umm Heesh to Doha Salwa.
The ministry said vessels operating under international maritime conventions, and in accordance with existing regulations and procedures, are exempt from the provisions of the circular.
The MOT urged all vessel operators to comply with all maritime regulations and official instructions. It also reminded crews to ensure that all required safety and security equipment is on board before and during voyages to safeguard passengers, crews and maritime operations