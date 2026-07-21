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Qatar resumes maritime navigation within seven nautical miles

Authorities stress strict compliance with safety rules and onboard security gear

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Ministry clarifies exemptions for ships under international maritime conventions
Ministry clarifies exemptions for ships under international maritime conventions
AFP

Qatar's Ministry of Transport (MOT) has announced the immediate resumption of maritime navigation activities for all types of vessels and ships within a marine range of nearly seven nautical miles.

According to the ministry, the decision applies to waters stretching from Lusail City, including its ports, anchorages and marine facilities, to Hamad Port in the east. It also covers the western marine area from Umm Heesh to Doha Salwa.

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International vessels exempt

The ministry said vessels operating under international maritime conventions, and in accordance with existing regulations and procedures, are exempt from the provisions of the circular.

Safety reminder for mariners

The MOT urged all vessel operators to comply with all maritime regulations and official instructions. It also reminded crews to ensure that all required safety and security equipment is on board before and during voyages to safeguard passengers, crews and maritime operations

Related Topics:
QatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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