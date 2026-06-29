Qatar suspends marine activities after fatal shrapnel incident near coast

Authorities tighten maritime safety after shrapnel kills Qatari, injures Arab resident
Qatar’s Ministry of Transport has announced a temporary suspension of marine activities involving recreational boats, fishing vessels, jet skis and other similar watercraft until further notice, citing public safety concerns.
In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the ministry said the decision takes immediate effect and is aimed at safeguarding public safety.
No timeframe has been provided for when the suspension will be lifted.
On Sunday, Qatar’s Interior Ministry said a Qatari national was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel linked to “military operations in the area” after a vessel carrying him and another person went missing.
The ministry said the second individual was injured and is currently in hospital in stable condition.
According to an official statement, routine monitoring and verification procedures first flagged a delay, prompting maritime patrols to launch a search operation on the evening of Saturday, June 27, 2026.
The Maritime Search and Rescue Team later located the vessel in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, following coordinated search efforts.
Authorities confirmed that the Qatari citizen died after being struck by shrapnel linked to military activity in the area.
An Arab resident on board was also injured and has been hospitalised in stable condition.
The Ministry of Interior said investigations are ongoing in accordance with established legal procedures.