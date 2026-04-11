Qatar resumes full maritime traffic for all vessels from Sunday

Shipping activity restarts with safety rules for all vessels and operators
Dubai: Qatar has announced the full resumption of maritime navigation for all types of vessels starting Sunday, according to the Ministry of Transport.
In a statement, the ministry said navigation will resume on April 12, 2026, from 6:00am to 6:00pm for all maritime vessels and ships.
It added that, in line with a previous announcement, fishing vessels licensed for maritime activity will be allowed to sail throughout the day.
The ministry urged all operators to adhere to the guidelines and ensure that all necessary safety and security equipment is available and functioning on board before and during voyages, to maintain the highest levels of safety across all trips.