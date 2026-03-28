The General Services Department played a key role in preparing school buildings and facilities. Preventive maintenance was completed, and all operational and technical systems were checked to ensure efficiency. Service providers were also briefed to meet approved safety standards, creating a secure and stable environment for students, teachers, and administrative staff.

Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education has confirmed that public and private schools are fully prepared to reopen for in-person learning on Sunday, welcoming nearly 417,000 students, the Qatar News Agency reports. The ministry added that all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure a smooth and safe return to classrooms.

To enhance school safety, the General Directorate of Civil Defence held four-day workshops for around 1,200 school principals, deputies, and safety officials. The sessions, conducted at the Officers Club, focused on emergency procedures, including evacuation and shelter operations, and unifying responses to alerts from the national warning system.

High-level monitoring will continue to maintain readiness and enable rapid responses to any developments, she added, ensuring the safety and stability of the educational process.

Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department, said the preparations reflect the coordinated efforts of multiple ministry departments and ongoing collaboration with national authorities. “Our goal is to strengthen confidence within the school community and provide the right conditions for students to return smoothly,” she said.

The Schools and Student Affairs Department met with administrative deputies and psychological specialists to discuss strategies for welcoming students back. Discussions focused on supporting mental well-being, helping students readjust to school routines, and fostering a positive, motivating learning environment.

The Training and Development Centre also organised the “Irtiqa 3” forum last Thursday, with nearly 9,700 school leaders, teachers, and coordinators participating online. The program emphasised leadership, psychological resilience, and operational organisation to support a stable learning environment.

The ministry emphasised parents’ role as partners in ensuring student attendance, reinforcing safety guidelines on school buses and within facilities, and promoting a culture of awareness and prevention. These efforts, the ministry said, are vital to enhancing overall school safety and supporting a successful start to the academic year.

Private schools and kindergartens also implemented measures to comply with safety standards, ensure staff stability, and maintain learning continuity. National guidelines and regulatory instructions were shared to support regular schooling in a secure environment.

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