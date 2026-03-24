GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Back to office: Qatar lifts remote work rules for private sector employees

Employees return to offices as authorities restore normal work arrangements

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Move aims to boost productivity and ensure smooth business continuity.
Move aims to boost productivity and ensure smooth business continuity.
AFP

Qatar’s Ministries of Labour and Commerce and Industry have announced the end of the remote work mandate for all private sector institutions.

The decision follows guidance from the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers to resume regular on-site operations.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Authorities said the move aims to ensure business continuity and smooth operations, with private sector activities returning to standard working arrangements.

The statement also stressed the importance of maintaining a stable work environment while boosting productivity and supporting national development.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti with saffron cream

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Spaghetti with saffron cream

1m read
Faithful perform the prayers after Iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai.

Who is exempt from Ramadan work hour cuts?

2m read
Employees are allowed to work two hours less daily, with flexible and remote options available.

UAE reduces private sector working hours for Ramadan

1m read
Dubai unveils 2026–2028 plan to strengthen rule of law

Dubai unveils 2026–2028 plan to strengthen rule of law

2m read