Back to office: Qatar lifts remote work rules for private sector employees

Employees return to offices as authorities restore normal work arrangements
Qatar’s Ministries of Labour and Commerce and Industry have announced the end of the remote work mandate for all private sector institutions.
The decision follows guidance from the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers to resume regular on-site operations.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Authorities said the move aims to ensure business continuity and smooth operations, with private sector activities returning to standard working arrangements.
The statement also stressed the importance of maintaining a stable work environment while boosting productivity and supporting national development.