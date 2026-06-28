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Qatar vessel incident: One killed, one injured after maritime search operation

Shrapnel from nearby military activity blamed for fatal Qatar vessel incident

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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One dead, one injured as Qatar coastal patrols locate delayed vessel at sea
One dead, one injured as Qatar coastal patrols locate delayed vessel at sea
File photo

The Ministry of Interior of Qatar has confirmed that maritime search operations were carried out after a vessel carrying two individuals failed to return at its scheduled time, prompting an immediate response from the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security.

According to an official statement, routine monitoring and verification procedures first flagged the delay, following which maritime patrols launched a search operation on the evening of Saturday, June 27, 2026

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The Maritime Search and Rescue Team located the vessel in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, the ministry said.

One killed, one injured in incident

The ministry confirmed that a Qatari citizen was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel linked to military activity in the area.

An Arab resident on board was also injured and has been hospitalised in stable condition.

Condolences and ongoing investigation

The Ministry of Interior extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for mercy upon him, and wished a swift recovery for the injured individual.

It added that investigations are ongoing in accordance with established legal procedures.

Related Topics:
IranQatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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