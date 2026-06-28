Shrapnel from nearby military activity blamed for fatal Qatar vessel incident
The Ministry of Interior of Qatar has confirmed that maritime search operations were carried out after a vessel carrying two individuals failed to return at its scheduled time, prompting an immediate response from the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security.
According to an official statement, routine monitoring and verification procedures first flagged the delay, following which maritime patrols launched a search operation on the evening of Saturday, June 27, 2026
The Maritime Search and Rescue Team located the vessel in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, the ministry said.
The ministry confirmed that a Qatari citizen was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel linked to military activity in the area.
An Arab resident on board was also injured and has been hospitalised in stable condition.
The Ministry of Interior extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for mercy upon him, and wished a swift recovery for the injured individual.
It added that investigations are ongoing in accordance with established legal procedures.