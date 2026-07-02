Rates began easing more clearly in the second half of the month. The 24-karat variety fell from Dh509.25 on June 18 to Dh500 on June 19 and Dh498.75 on June 23, while 22-karat gold moved from Dh471.50 to Dh463 and then Dh461.75 over the same period.

Warsh’s remarks at the European Central Bank forum in Portugal were seen as less hawkish than expected, easing some concern about the Fed’s next steps after the Iran war lifted energy prices and inflation indicators. Higher interest rates usually weigh on gold because the metal does not offer a yield.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.