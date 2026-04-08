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Qatar: 4 injured, including child, after debris from Iranian missile falls in residential area

Debris from intercepted missile causes injuries in Doha's Muraikh district

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A view of the Doha skyline.
A view of the Doha skyline.
AFP

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior stated security agencies are dealing with an incident caused by debris from Iranian missiles intercepted by Qatari air defences, according to the Qatar News Agency.

Shrapnel fell on a citizen’s house in the Muraikh area of Doha, injuring four people, including a Qatari child. Officials said the injuries were moderate, and specialised emergency teams responded immediately, transferring those hurt to hospital for treatment.

Authorities also reported limited material damage at the site.

The ministry said relevant agencies continue to operate under approved emergency response plans to ensure rapid intervention, contain the impact of such incidents and maintain public safety.

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