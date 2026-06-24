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Qatar shuts 17 travel and air cargo agencies in regulatory crackdown

The move is part of inspections to enforce compliance across travel and air cargo sector

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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17 travel and air cargo agencies have been shut down for failing to comply with aviation regulations, as authorities intensify oversight of the country's air transport sector.
17 travel and air cargo agencies have been shut down for failing to comply with aviation regulations, as authorities intensify oversight of the country's air transport sector.
File photo

Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has closed 17 travel and air cargo agencies for failing to comply with aviation regulations, as authorities intensify oversight of the country's air transport sector.

The QCAA said on Wednesday that the closures were carried out as part of ongoing inspection campaigns led by its Air Transport Department to ensure adherence to approved laws, regulations and licensing requirements.

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The authority said the latest round of inspections resulted in the closure of additional non-compliant businesses, bringing the total number of travel and air cargo agencies shut down since the campaign began to 17.

The inspections form part of broader efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight of companies operating in Qatar's aviation and logistics sectors, amid continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic.

The QCAA did not identify the agencies involved or specify the nature of the violations.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards across the industry and ensuring that all operators comply with the regulatory framework governing air transport activities in the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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