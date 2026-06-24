Qatar shuts 17 travel and air cargo agencies in regulatory crackdown

The move is part of inspections to enforce compliance across travel and air cargo sector
Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has closed 17 travel and air cargo agencies for failing to comply with aviation regulations, as authorities intensify oversight of the country's air transport sector.
The QCAA said on Wednesday that the closures were carried out as part of ongoing inspection campaigns led by its Air Transport Department to ensure adherence to approved laws, regulations and licensing requirements.
The authority said the latest round of inspections resulted in the closure of additional non-compliant businesses, bringing the total number of travel and air cargo agencies shut down since the campaign began to 17.
The inspections form part of broader efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight of companies operating in Qatar's aviation and logistics sectors, amid continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic.
The QCAA did not identify the agencies involved or specify the nature of the violations.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards across the industry and ensuring that all operators comply with the regulatory framework governing air transport activities in the country.