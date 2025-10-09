GOLD/FOREX
Two pedestrians killed in separate traffic accidents in Sharjah

Victims, a man and a woman, were crossing from undesignated spots

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Illustrative image. Sharjah Police urged pedestrians to use designated crossings and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure their safety.
Sharjah: Two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were killed in separate traffic accidents in Sharjah on Wednesday and Thursday, police confirmed.

According to Sharjah Police, both victims were reportedly crossing from undesignated areas when the accidents occurred.

The first incident took place on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of Wasit Police Station. A 52-year-old Pakistani woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road. She was taken to hospital with severe injuries but was pronounced dead the following day. The driver involved was taken into custody at Wasit Police Station for questioning.

The second accident occurred around 2pm on Thursday in Sharjah Industrial Area 10. A 31-year-old Afghan man was run over while crossing the road from a non-designated area. He succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital. The motorist involved in this case was also detained for questioning.

Sharjah Police urged pedestrians to use designated crossings and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure their safety.

Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
