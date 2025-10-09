Two pedestrians killed in separate traffic accidents in Sharjah

Victims, a man and a woman, were crossing from undesignated spots
Sharjah: Two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were killed in separate traffic accidents in Sharjah on Wednesday and Thursday, police confirmed.
According to Sharjah Police, both victims were reportedly crossing from undesignated areas when the accidents occurred.
The first incident took place on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of Wasit Police Station. A 52-year-old Pakistani woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road. She was taken to hospital with severe injuries but was pronounced dead the following day. The driver involved was taken into custody at Wasit Police Station for questioning.
The second accident occurred around 2pm on Thursday in Sharjah Industrial Area 10. A 31-year-old Afghan man was run over while crossing the road from a non-designated area. He succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital. The motorist involved in this case was also detained for questioning.
Sharjah Police urged pedestrians to use designated crossings and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure their safety.
