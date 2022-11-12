Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab driver in his 20s who had fled after running over an Asian pedestrian, causing his death on the spot.
The arrest was made within 48 hours of the accident.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Muhammad Bu Ghanem, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said a report was received by the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police at 6.38pm on Wednesday, stating that an Asian man had died on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in the direction of Dubai.
Police footage showed the accident occurred when the victim was crossing the six lanes of the road and the driver fled the scene of the accident.
Confession
Sharjah Police launched a hunt for the culprit and within 48 hours succeeded in identifying him. When he was arrested, he confessed to his act.
The case file was referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.
Lt Col Bu Ghanem said trying to cross highways is a great danger as highways reach speeds of 140km/h (including the grace speed) in the jurisdiction of Sharjah emirate. This makes run-over accidents lead to serious injuries and death. He added that fleeing the scene of an accident is a crime punishable by law, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law. He called on drivers to take the initiative in helping the victim and saving a life.
Lt Col Bu Ghanem also urged motorists to adhere to the traffic regulations, rules and instructions to achieve road security and reach the highest standards of traffic safety, and to commit to safely cross from designated points, such as pedestrian bridges and tunnels.