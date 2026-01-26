Weather alert: Hail and rain sweep parts of the UAE as temperatures dip

Rain and falling temperatures with fog risk as low-pressure system moves in
Dubai: Hailfall was reported early this morning in Al Rams and northern areas of Ras Al Khaimah, with videos circulating on social media showing hail showers at dawn.
The UAE is experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy conditions today due to the extension of a surface low-pressure system, supported by an upper-air low, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The system is causing a slight drop in temperatures, along with a chance of light rainfall, particularly over northern and eastern areas.
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 24°C in coastal and island areas. Internal regions will see slightly warmer conditions, with highs of 22°C to 26°C, while mountainous areas remain cooler at 12°C to 18°C.
Overnight temperatures will fall further, reaching 12°C to 17°C along the coast, 8°C to 13°C inland, and 6°C to 11°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels are expected to increase significantly overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially across coastal and internal areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Sea conditions will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea may be rough at times before gradually improving.
On Tuesday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern areas. Humidity will rise overnight, increasing the chance of fog or mist by Wednesday morning, particularly in western regions.
Wednesday will see similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures. Humidity will continue to build overnight, with another chance of fog early Thursday.
By Thursday, low clouds are expected over eastern and northern regions, with a renewed chance of light rainfall during the afternoon. Winds will strengthen at times, and sea conditions are forecast to turn rough in the Arabian Gulf by night.
On Friday, temperatures are set to fall again under fair to partly cloudy skies. Increased overnight humidity may bring fog or mist early Saturday, while northwesterly winds keep seas moderate to rough, especially in the Arabian Gulf.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox