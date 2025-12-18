How to reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during heavy rain and hail in UAE
Dubai: Hail and heavy rain were reported in Ras Al Khaimah and other northern emirates, with rainfall affecting large parts of the UAE on Sunday. For motorists in areas hit by severe weather, understanding how car insurance covers rain- and hail-related damage is key to avoiding unexpected costs.
Here’s what every UAE driver should know about insurance during extreme weather conditions.
Under the UAE’s Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy, natural disasters are generally excluded from compensation. This means insurance companies are not liable for damages caused directly or indirectly by events such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters.
However, vehicles covered under comprehensive insurance policies may be eligible for compensation for rain-related damage. Comprehensive insurance provides protection against a wider range of risks, including loss or damage resulting from heavy rainfall or flooding.
If you only have third-party liability (TPL) insurance, you will not be covered for damages caused by rain or floods. TPL insurance is limited to paying for damages caused to other people or their property and does not include coverage for natural disasters affecting your own vehicle.
To protect your car from rain damage, a comprehensive insurance policy is essential. This type of coverage is broader and includes risks such as heavy rain, flooding, and other natural hazards.
While comprehensive insurance is more expensive than third-party coverage, it provides extensive protection, including:
Damages caused by heavy rainfall or flooding
Natural disasters like storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes
Accidental damage to your own vehicle
It’s important to read the policy details carefully. Even with comprehensive coverage, insurance claims may be reduced or denied if authorities have issued warnings to avoid driving in hazardous conditions and the vehicle is driven through waterlogged areas.
Stay updated with weather alerts and local news.
Try to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or floods.
Drive cautiously on wet and waterlogged roads.
Check your insurance policy to understand your coverage.
By combining safe driving practices with the right insurance, UAE drivers can reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during periods of heavy rain.
This article was published on December 18, 2025 and has been updated since.
