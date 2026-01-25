Motorists urged to reduce speed as wet roads may lower visibility
Abu Dhabi: Light to moderate rainfall was reported across parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday, as the UAE experienced the effects of a cold upper-air trough accompanied by a surface low-pressure system.
Cloud cover gradually increased through the morning, bringing intermittent showers to areas including Al Mushrif, with occasional thunder reported in isolated locations.
Meteorologists identified the system as a cut-off low, marked by a noticeable cyclonic rotation of winds around its centre. A slight southward shift has raised the likelihood of rainfall, particularly as a cold front moves across the Arabian Gulf.
Overnight rainfall was also reported in Ras Al Khaimah, extending the wet spell across northern districts.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to follow variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs, warning that wet roads may reduce visibility and increase stopping distances.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies across coastal, northern, and eastern regions, with continued chances of rainfall.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresher at times, with the possibility of blowing dust in exposed areas. Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled for the coming hours before gradually stabilising.
The lowest temperature in the UAE this morning was recorded at 5.8°C on Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 04:00 local time, highlighting the cooler conditions in the northern mountainous areas.
Daytime temperatures across coastal and internal regions are expected to peak around 26–27°C, while mountain areas remain cooler, with highs near 18°C. The unsettled weather pattern continues, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, light rain in the morning, and a slight temperature drop.
Monday night into Tuesday: Humidity is set to rise overnight, with a possibility of mist forming by early Tuesday, particularly in coastal and internal areas. Winds may strengthen up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough before easing later in the day.
Tuesday to Wednesday: Weather is expected to stabilise, turning fair to partly cloudy. Low clouds may linger over eastern and northern regions, and overnight humidity could lead to fog or mist, especially in western areas during the early morning. Winds will remain light to moderate, and seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slight.
Thursday: Cloud cover is likely to increase again, with a chance of light rainfall at night over eastern and northern areas. Southeasterly winds will shift to northwesterly, occasionally picking up speed and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions may gradually deteriorate overnight.
